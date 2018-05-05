Lady Tigers Clinch 4A West Conference Soccer Title

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers soccer team took care of business on the home filed yesterday. With their 5 -1 win over fifth rated Casper Kelly Walsh, the third ranked Lady Tigers clinched the 4A West Conference title.

Coming into the match, only one point separated Rock Springs (22 points) and Kelly Walsh (21 points) in the standings. The Rock Springs win was worth three conference points and now gives the Lady Tigers (8-0-1 in conference) 25 conference points and a four point lead over second place Kelly Walsh with just one match remaining.

The victory also assures Rock Springs of the number one seed in next weekend’s 4A West Regional Tournament in Green River. The Lady Tigers will wrap up their season today at noon with a home match against Casper Natrona (4-5-0).

Yesterday, Natrona handed the Green River Lady Wolves a 7-2 loss at Wolves Stadium. The loss drops the Lady Wolves mark to 2-6-0-1 in the the 4A West. Green River will conclude their regular season today against Caper Natorna at noon at Wolves Stadium.