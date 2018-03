The Rock Springs Lady Tigers came up short of taking the win in the consolation game of the 4A State Tournament as they lost to Natrona County, 81-75.

Sophomore Ky Buell (Pictured) and senior Taylor Jenkins (Pictured) were the leading scorers for the Lady Tigers each adding nine points to the board.

The Lady Tigers end the season at 6-7 in conference play and 14-13 overall.