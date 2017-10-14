Lady Tigers Crowned 4A West Cross Country Regional Champions. Wolves Sixth.

Lead by Shaunti Longfellow’s first place overall finish, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers won the 4A West Regional Cross Country Meet in Jackson on Friday. Longfellow won the girl’s division race by nearly 19 seconds.

As a team, Rock Springs won the team title with 50 points to out distance second place Jackson by nine points. Evanston was third with 73 points. Green River ended up in sixth place with 140 points.

Those who finished in the top 20 for Rock Springs: Shaunti Longfellow 1st, Hannah Shuler 3rd, Bailee Radakovich 8th, Erin Poyer 14th

Those who finished in the top 20 for Green River: Jade Arnell 10th, Kaisa Arnell 16th

Those who finished in the top 20 for Evanston: Brittany Barton 5th, Reghan Worley 6th, Quetzalli Penaloza 18th.

The cross county season will wrap up next Saturday with the Wyoming State Cross Country Championships in Sheridan.