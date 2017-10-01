Lady Tigers Defeat Jackson, Lady Wolves Fall To Laramie in Volleyball

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers volleyball teams gained their second conference win of the season yesterday when they defeated Jackson 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-8).

The win puts Rock Springs at 2-3 in the 4A West Conference while Jackson falls to 0-5 in conference play.

The Green River Lady Wolves volleyball team lost to second rated Laramie 3-0 Saturday (25-23, 25-13, 25-22). The match was a non-conference match for both teams.

In other area volleyball scores: Shonshoni 3-1 over Lovell, Kemmerer 3-2 over Wyoming Indian, Big Piney defeats Wyoming Indian 3-0, No scores reported on Kemmerer vs. Wind River or Big Piney vs. Wind River.

Volleyball scores courtesy of WyoPreps.com.