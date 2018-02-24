Latest

Lady Tigers Defeat Nation County (Picture Essay)

February 24, 2018

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to take the win in game two of their two game home-stand as they defeat Natrona County, 44-39. The Lady Tigers are now 5-5 in conference play and 11-10 overall on the season. The Lady Tigers travel north to Jackson next week for 4A West Regional play.

View pictures of todays game below.

Player warm-ups.

Player introductions.

 

Buell concentrates on her free-throw.

 

Taylor Jenkins goes up for the rebound.

Coach Candelaria focuses on his players.

 

Kyla Henry looks for an open teammate to pass too.

 

TRDT performs during the half-time show.

 

Alyssa Vigil looks for an open teammate.

Selena Cudney prepares to make a free throw.

 

Ky Buell looks to make a pass.

