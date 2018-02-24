February 24, 2018
The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to take the win in game two of their two game home-stand as they defeat Natrona County, 44-39. The Lady Tigers are now 5-5 in conference play and 11-10 overall on the season. The Lady Tigers travel north to Jackson next week for 4A West Regional play.
View pictures of todays game below.
Player warm-ups.
Player introductions.
Buell concentrates on her free-throw.
Taylor Jenkins goes up for the rebound.
Coach Candelaria focuses on his players.
Kyla Henry looks for an open teammate to pass too.
TRDT performs during the half-time show.
Alyssa Vigil looks for an open teammate.
Selena Cudney prepares to make a free throw.
Ky Buell looks to make a pass.
Related
Be the first to comment on "Lady Tigers Defeat Nation County (Picture Essay)"