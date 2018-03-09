Lady Tigers Down Evanston To Advance To Consolation Championship Round

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers came out strong in the second half and were able to take the win in the game, 59-51 over Evanston.

The Lady Tigers went on a 20 point run in the third quarter to take the lead, and shot for a game total 55 percent from the floor, 47 percent from three-point range and 67 percent from the free-throw line.

The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by sophomore Ky Buell (Pictured) who put up 18 points in the game. Senior Taylor Jenkins (Pictured) added a game total 16 points and senior Selena Cudney (Pictured) pitched in 14.

The Lady Tigers will take on the winner of the Kelly Walsh vs Natrona County which began at 10:30 a.m. That game is scheduled for tomorrow at 9 a.m., March 10, 2018.

The Rock Springs Tigers will take on the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds at noon today. Tune into WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK-AM.