Lady Tigers Drop Opening State Tournament Match

History repeated itself today in the opening round of the 4A Girls Wyoming State Soccer Tournament in Jackson as all four teams from the West Conference lost to teams from the East Conference. According to WyoPreps.com, today losses mark the ninth straight year that a team from the West Conference has failed to win an opening round match again team from thee East Conference.

One of the victims of that streak was the Rock Springs Lady Tigers who were defeated by Campbell County 4-1. The Lady came into the tournament as the number one seed out of the West and ranked number three in the state.

With the loss, The Lady Tigers will play Kelly Walsh tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. in a loser game. Kelly Walsh lost to Cheyenne Central 2-1.

Other girls scores had Laramie 3-1 defeating Jackson 3-1 and Thunder Basin shutting out Natrona 5-0. Laramie and Thunder Basin will meet in a semifinal match tomorrow while Jackson and Natrona will meet in a loser out match.