Lady Tigers Fall in Game One of State Tournament

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were unable to hold off the sharp-shooting offense of the Thunder Basin Lady Bolts as they fall, 46-35 in game one of the Wyoming High School 4A State Basketball Tournament.

The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by senior Selena Cudney (Pictured) who shot for 17 points and was 5 of 9 from the line. Sophomore Ky Buell (Pictured) was the second leading scorer for the Lady Tigers adding a game total 12 points. The Lady Tigers shot 66 percent in the first half and 70 percent in the second with a game total 54 percent.

The Lady Tigers will take on the loser of the Cheyenne East vs Evanston game which began at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 8th.

The Rock Springs Tigers take on the #3E Sheridan Broncs at noon today. Tune into WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK-AM to listen to the live play by play.