Lady Tigers Fall to Kelly Walsh

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were unable to make things happen offensively as they fall, 51-34, to the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans tonight in Casper. The Lady Tigers are now 2-2 in conference play and 8-7 overall.

The Lady Tigers were lead in scoring by sophomore Ky Buell. Buell poured in 22 points. Senior Selena Cudney put in 5 points and senior Kyla Henry pitched in 4.

The Lady Tigers are in Casper again tomorrow as they take on the Fillies from Natrona County. Game time is set for 1 p.m. Listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.