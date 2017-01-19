Latest

Lady Tigers Fall To Number 4, Pronghorns Number 3 In Latest Basketball Polls

January 19, 2017

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers lost their first game of the year last Friday night in Laramie, and even though they rebounded with a road win at Cheyenne South, they still fell one position, to fourth, in this week’s WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media 4A Girls Basketball Poll.

Gillette (10-2) remains in the top spot with Cheyenne East (9-1) number two and Laramie (9-2) jumps to number three.  Rock Springs (8-1) is four and Casper Natrona (5-5) rounds out the top five.  Green River Lady Wolves (6-3) tallied enough votes to finish eighth in this weeks polling.

The Farson-Eden girl’s team is third in this week’s 1A poll.  The Pronghorns are 11-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play.  Little Snake River (10-1) is this week’s number one team. Farson-Eden will host Little Snake River this Saturday.

To see the all the WyoPreps basketball polls, click here.

