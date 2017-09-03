Latest

Lady Tigers Finish Sixth In Bracket At Gillette Tournament

September 3, 2017

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers volleyball team lost to Sundance 2-0 (25-12, 25-18) in the Fifth Place match of the Silver Division of the Gillette Invitational Volleyball Tournament.  Tournament play took place Friday and Saturday at various gyms in Gillette.

In Saturday’s bracket play, the Lady Tigers lost to Gering, Nebraska 2-0 (25-18, 25-22 and defeated Billing (MT), Skyview 2-0 (25-23, 25-19) to advance to the Fifth Place match.

Whisler

On Friday, Rock Springs lost to Rawlins 2-0, defeated Glenrock 2-1 and lost to Sherdian 2-1.  Fridays results determined Saturdays bracket pairings.

Scores courtesy of www.WyoPreps.com. 

 

