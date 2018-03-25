Lady Tigers First In Utah Track Meet, Tiger Boys Third. Wolves Eighth, Lady Wolves 14th

Area track teams competed yesterday at the 2018 Utah High School Track coaches Association Invitational in West Jordan, Utah. In the Girl’s team scores, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers won the crown with 84 points. Green River ended in 14th place with 13 points. The Kemmerer girls ended in 18th place with 8 points.

In the Boy’s team score competition, Rock Springs finished third with 78 points, just three points behind the winner, West Jordan, Utah. Green River’s boys were eighth with 29 points and Kemmerer finished 14th with 15 points.

Here are some area highlights of yesterday’s meet:

Girls 4×800 Relay: Rocks Springs 1st place, Kemmerer 2nd place

Boys 4×800 Relay: Rock Springs 3rd place

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: Seth Hymas – (RS) 4th place

Girls 110 Meter Hurdles: Mariyah Brady (GR) 8th place

Boys 100 Meter: Erick Salcido – (RS) 6th place, Favor Okere – (RS) 7th place, Kylle Cacho – (GR) 10th place

Boys 1600 Meter: Louis Failoni – (Kem) 7th place, Marvos Valerio (GR) 10th place

Girls 4×100 Relay: Kemmerer 10th place

Boys 4×1000 Relay: Kemmerer 9th place

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: Jenae Ramirez (RS) 5th place

Boys 300 Meter Hurdes: Eric Salcido (RS) 1st place, Seth Hymas (RS) 4th place

Girls 800 Meter: Bailee Radakovich (RS) 7th place, Hanna Shuler (RS) 9th place

Boys 800 Meter: Parker Jones (RS) 2nd place, Louis Failonoi (Kem) 4th place, Drew Gibson (GR) 7th place

Girls Sprint Medley Relay: Rock Springs 3rd place

Boys Sprint Medley Relay: Rock Springs 1st place

Girls 200 Meter: Selena Cudney (RS) 2nd place

Boys 200 Meter: Erick Salcido (RS) 1st place, Marcos Molina (GR) 7th place

Girls 3200 Meter: Scarlett Sisemore (RS) 8th place

Boys 3200 Meter: Louis Failoni (Kem) 10th place

Boys Long Jump: Kyle Cacho (GR) 3rd place

Girls Long Jump: Selena Cudney (RS) 2nd place, Mariyah Brady (GR) 10th place

Boys High Jump: Favor Okere (RS) 8th place, Derek Lionberger (RS) 9th place

Girls High Jump: Cali Pollastro (RS) 10th place

Boys Pole Vault: Vance Madsen (RS) 3rd place

Boys Shot Put: Nick Boldt (GR) 4th place, Anthony Tibbetts (Kem) 6th place, Zach Geffre (RS) 7th place, Javier Moreno (RS) 8th place, Jeydon Boyd (Kem) 10th place

Girls Shot Put: Courtney Smith (RS) 1st place, Emily Quiley (RS) 2nd place, McKenna Bournazian (RS) 3rd place, Natasha Young (GR) 5th place

Boys Discuss: Nick Boldt (GR) 1st place, Zach Geffre (RS) 2nd place, David Martinez (GR) 5th place, Derek Lionberger (RS) 8th place, Jeydon Boyd (Kem ) 10th place

Girls Discuss: Courtney Smith (RS) 1st place, Natasha Young (GR) 2nd place, Brixen Mathis (RS) 3rd place, Emily Quigley (RS) 4th place, Trinity Chrisawn (RS) 10th place.