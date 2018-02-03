Lady Tigers Go 0-2 On The Road In Casper

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were unable to gain control offensively as they fall, 51-43 to the Natrona County Fillies. The Lady Tigers are now 2-3 in conference play and 8-8 overall.

The Lady Tigers were lead in scoring by sophomore Ky Buell. Buell was able to pour in 12 points for the Lady Tigers. Sophomore Payton Reese shot for a game-high 9 points. Senior Selena Cudney put in 7 points.

The Lady Tigers are back at home next Friday, February 9th as they host the Lady Broncs from Jackson. Game time is set for 6 p.m. Listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.