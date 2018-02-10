Lady Tigers Go 1-1 At Home This Weekend

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to take the game into over time this afternoon against the Evanston Lady Red Devils, however they were unable to gain control and take the win as they fell, 65-60 at home.

With tonights loss, the Lady Tigers are now 3-4 in conference play and 9-9 overall.

Sophomore Ky Buell was the leading scorer for the Lady Tigers pouring in a game total, 36 points. Junior Kyla Henry was second for the Lady Tigers. Henry added a game total 11 points.

The Lady Tigers are on the road next Thursday, February 15, as they travel west to take on cross-county rival the Green River Lady Wolves. The game is set for 6 p.m. at Green River High School. The game will be aired live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.