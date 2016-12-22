Lady Tigers Hold On To Number Three Spot In WyoPreps 4A Basketball Rankings

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers are undefeated, one of only two 4A girls teams that can make that boast, Laramie is the other team. Again this week media and coaches from around the state have voted the 7-0

Lady Tigers the number three team in this week’s WyoPreps 4A Coaches and Media Basketball Poll. Gillette (5-1) is the new number one team followed by Cheyenne East (4-1), Rock Springs (7-0), Laramie (4-0) and Cheyenne Central (3-3) and Casper Natrona (0-3) tied for the fifth position. The Green River Lady Wolves (5-2) received votes and finished eighth in this week’s voting.

Farson-Eden (5-1) is number five again in this week’s 1A poll.

For a complete listing of the WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Girls Basketball Poll click here.