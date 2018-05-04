Lady Tigers In First Place Soccer Battle Today Against KW.

The regular season of high school soccer will wrap up this weekend. Both Rock Springs and Green River boys and girls teams will by vying for seeding poistions in next weekend’s 4A West Regional Tournament in to be played in Green River.

In girls soccer, the third rated Lady Tigers will host fifth rated Casper Kelly Walsh today at 6:00 p.m. The Lady Tigers (7-0-1) currently lead the Lady Trojans (7-1) by one point in the race for the top spot in the 4A West Conference. Green Rivers’ Lady Wolves (2-5-0-1) will host Casper Natrona (3-5-0) at 6:00 p.m.

In boys play, Rock Springs (5-3-0) will be at third rated Casper Kelly Walsh (6-1-1), while fourth rated Green River (6-1-1) is at Casper Natrona (4-4-0).

Teams will switch opponents on Saturday.