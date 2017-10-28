Lady Tigers And Lady Pronghorns Volleyball Season Ends, Lady Wolves Play Today

On Friday, many area high school volleyball teams were attempting to secure a position at next week’s State Volleyball Tournaments while others are already assured of a spot and are looking to improve their seedings.

Yesterday, the volleyball season came to an end for the Rock Springs Lady Tigers at the 4A West Regional Tournament in Casper. Rock Springs opened play Friday afternoon with a 3-0 loss to Evanston. The Lady Tigers then met Jackson, a 3-0 loser to Casper Natrona, in a loser out game.

Rock Springs stayed alive with a 3-0 win. That set up a rematch with Evanston in another loser out game. The Lady Recd Devils again came out on top 3-1 to end Rock Springs’ season. For Evanston, the win qualified them for a State Tournament slot.

Today, The Green River Lady Wolves will play for the first time when they meet Casper Natrona at noon. The Lady Wolves had an opening round bye yesterday courtesy of their number two seed and have already qualified for the State Tournament. Evanston will meet top rated Casper Kelly Walsh at 10:00 am. Today’s match will determine State Tournament seedings for all four teams.

In area volleyball results:

3A West: Cody 3-2 over Pinedale, Lyman 3-0 over Lander, Riverton 3-0 over Mountain View. Second matches: Riverton 3-1 over Lyman. Today – Pinedale vs. Powell (loser out) with winner playing Lyman for State Tournament berth. Lander vs. Mountain View (loser out) with winner playing Cody for State Tournament berth.

2A West: Big Piney 3-0 over Rocky Mountain, Wind River 3-0 over Lovell, Kemmerer 3-1 over Shoshoni, Lovell 3-0 over Wyoming Indian. Second matches: Big Piney 3-0 over Kemmerer (Big Piney qualifies for State Tournament). Today – Lovell vs. Kemmerer (loser out, winner qualifies for State Tournament), Greybull vs. Big Piney for Regional Championship.

1A West: Meeteetse 3-0 over Farson-Eden, Burlington over Farson-Eden 3-0 to end Farson-Eden’s season.