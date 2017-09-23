Lady Tigers And Lady Wolves Results From Casper Invitational

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Green River Lady Wolves volleyball teams are competing in the Casper Invitational Tournament being held at various gyms around Casper. Mountain View is also competing.

Rock Springs opened pool play in Pool B. Friday’s results had the Lady Tigers losing to Douglas 2-0 (25-16, 25-11), Cheyenne East 2-0 (25-16, 25-11) and wrapping up the first day of play losing to Mountain View 2-0 (25-23, 25-22).

Friday’s results put Rock Springs into the Silver Bracket for Saturday’s play. The Lady Tigers will open with a rematch with Mountain View this morning. The results of that match will determine both team’s next match.

Green River opened Friday’s play in Pool C. The Lady Wolves lost their opening match to Riverton 2-0 (25-18, 25-20). The Lady Wolves rebounded to defeat Cheyenne South 2-0 (25-10, 25-6) and wrapped up the opening day losing to top rated Casper Kelly Walsh 2-0 (25-16, 25-19).

Today, Green River will also compete in the Silver Bracket. The Lady Wolves will open play this morning against Lander with results determining their next opponent.

Besides defeating Rock Springs in Friday’s play, Mountain View lost to Douglas 2-0 (25-18, 25-25) and Cheyenne East 2-0 (25-22, 25-20).