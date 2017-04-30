Lady Tigers Score Upset Win, Tigers and Wolves Also Winners, Lady Wolves Drop Close Match

(Rock Springs, WY) – The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers both came away with Saturday conference wins over Casper Kelly Walsh. The Tiger boys, rated fourth in the recent WyoPreps.com 4A polls, had to go into overtime to secure a 2-1 win while the Lady Tigers handed Kelly Walsh their first conference loss of the season, 2-1, in regulation time.

In Green River, the fifth rated Wolves also needed overtime to defeat Jackson 2-1 in the boy’s 4a Conference match. The Lady Wolves were not as fortunate and suffered a 1-0 home loss to Jackson.

Here are the latest unofficial 4A West Boys Standing after yesterday’s play:

Rock Springs 6-0-1 19 points (11-1-1 overall)

Green River 5-0-2 17 points (8-3-2 overall)

Kelly Walsh 4-0-2-2 16 points

Natrona 4-4-0 12 points

Evasntson 1-7-1 4 points

Jackson 1-7-0-1 4 points

Here are the latest unofficial 4A West Girls Standing after yesterday’s play:

Kelly Walsh 7-1-0 21 points

Rock Springs 5-2-0 15 points (10-3 overall)

Green River 5-2-0 15 points (8-5-1 overall)

Jackson 5-4-0 15 points

Natrona 2-6-0 6 points

Evanston 0-9-0 0 points