Lady Tigers Still #3 In Latest 4-A Basketball Polls. Farson-Eden #5 in 1A

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers (7-0) are the state’s only undefeated 4-A Girls basketball team. In fact they are one of only three undefeated girls teams in the entire state. Once again, the Lady Tigers find themselves in the third position in this week’s WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media 4A Girls Basketball Poll. Gillette (9-1) and Cheyenne East (8-1) are in the top two spots. Laramie (7-2) and Casper Natrona (4-5) round out the the top five. Green River (5-2) picked up enough votes this week to fall into the seven spot.

Friday, the third rated Tigers will travel to fourth rated Laramie. On Saturday, they travel to Cheyenne South (2-7). The Green River Lady Wolves will be at South on Friday night and at Laramie Saturday afternoon.

Farson-Eden is rated fifth in this week’s 1A Girls Basketball Poll. St. Stephens is rated number one followed by Little Snake River, Lingle-Ft.Laramie, and Encampment. Fason-Eden will host Saratoga Friday night and fourth rated Encampment Saturday.

