Lady Tigers Still On Top Of 4A West, Wolves Slip By Tigers In Boy’s Standings

After this past weekend of high school soccer play, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Casper Kelly Walsh are still on top of the 4A West standings. The Lady Tigers (6-0) and Lady Trojans (6-1) both have tallied 18 points in the standings. Jackson (4-3) is third with 12 points, followed by Natrona (3-4) with nine points, Green River (1-4-0-1) with four points and Evanston (0-7) has yet to record a conference point.

In the 4A Boys standings, Casper Kelly Walsh (5-1-1) leads the conference with 16 points. Green River (4-1-1) moves up to second place with 13 points, one point better than Rock Springs (4-2) and Casper Natrona (4-3) with 12 points. Jackson (2-4-0-1) has seven points with Evanston (0-5-0-2) at two points.

