Lady Tigers Suffer First Defeat While Lady Wolves Win Their Sixth Game Of The Year

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers (7-1) lost their first game of the season last night in Laramie (8-2) 53-42. The game was a matchup of two top five 4A teams in the latest WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Basketball Poll. The Lady Tigers entered the contest rated number three while the Plainmens were rated number four. With Rock Springs loss there are no longer any undefeated 4A girls teams in the state.

The Lady Tigers will look to rebound today when they travel to Cheyenne South (2-8) who lost last night to the Green River Lady Wolves (6-2) 66-60 in Cheyenne. Today the Lady Wolves will travel to Laramie.

No scored has yet to be reported from Friday’s 1A Farson-Eden/Saratoga game.