Lady Tigers Volleyball With Rivalry Win

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers volleyball team pulled an upset in winning their first conference match of the season as they defeated rival Green River 3-2 (22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13) last night in Green River.
The win upped the Lady Tigers season record to 4-10 (1-1 in conference) while Green River dropped to 9-4 (0-1 in conference) on the season. Both teams will travel to Casper next Friday and Saturday to play Kelly Walsh and Natrona in conference matches.
