Lady Tigers and Wolves Begin Play Today In 4A West Regional Soccer Tournament

(Rock Springs, WY) – The 4A West Regional Soccer Tournament starts up today in Casper with Kelly Walsh being the host school.

In the girl’s tournament, the third seeded Rock Springs Lady Tigers will play number six seed Evanston at 1:00 pm with the winner gaining a state tournament berth and facing the second seeded Green River Lady Wolves, Friday at 1:00 pm. The loser is done for the year. Thursday’s other girl’s bracket matchup has number five seeded Casper Natrona playing number four seed Jackson. The winner of that match will play top seed Kelly Walsh on Friday.

In the boy’s tournament, the third seed Green River Wolves will take on the number six seed Jackson at 3:00 pm today. Again, the winner gains a berth in the state tournament and advances to play the number two seed Kelly Walsh Trojans Friday at 3:00 pm. The loser is done for the season.

The top seed Rock Springs Tigers have an opening round bye and will face the winner of today's Evanston/Casper Natrona match. That match will take place Friday at 7:00 pm. The Tigers have already qualified for state tournament play.