Lady Tigers and Wolves Win Regional Openers To Qualify For State Soccer Tournament

(Rock Springs, WY) – The 4A West Regional Soccer Tournament started up today in Casper with Kelly Walsh being the host school.

In the girl’s tournament, the third seeded Rock Springs Lady Tigers won their opening round match 4-0 over number six seeded Evanston. The win qualifies the Lady Tigers for next week’s state tournament. The loss brings Evanston’s season to a close.

Rock Springs will now take on the second seeded Green River Lady Wolves Friday at 1:00 pm. The Lady Wolves had an opening round bye. Thursday’s other girl’s bracket matchup has number five seeded Casper Natrona playing number four seed Jackson. The winner of that match will play top seed Kelly Walsh on Friday.

In the boy’s tournament, the third seeded Green River Wolves defeated number six seeded Jackson 2-0 to also qualify for the state tournament. The Wolves will play the number two seed Kelly Walsh Trojans Friday at 3:00 pm.

The top seed Rock Springs Tigers had an opening round bye and will face the winner of today’s Evanston/Casper Natrona match. That match will take place Friday at 7:00 pm. The Tigers have already qualified for state tournament play.