Lady Wolves And Lady Tigers Competed At Worland Soccer Tournament

Both the Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Green river Lady Wolves soccer teams will compete today in day two of the Pinnacle Challenger Cup tournament in Worland today.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Green River opened play with a 4-2 loss to Douglas dropping the Lady Wolves into the consolation bracket. The Lady Wolves came back in the afternoon to defeat Pinedale 4-1 to set up this morning’s match against Riverton. With a win against Riverton, Green River would play for ninth place while a loss would put them into the 11th place match.

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers had only one match yesterday thanks to an opening round bye. Friday afternoon, Rock Springs defeated Powell 3-1 to move into the tournament’s semi-finals were they will meet Star Valley at 11:00 am. With a win, the Lady Tigers will play for the championship at 2:15 p.m against either Cody or Worland, the other semi-final match. A loss would drop Rock Springs into the third place match against the Cody/Worland loser.