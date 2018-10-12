Lady Wolves and Pronghorns With Volleyball Wins

Last night in area high school volleyball, Green River defeated Evanston 3-0. Farson-Eden was also a 3-0 winner, defeating Little Snake River. Up next, Green River will travel to Jackson on Saturday while the Lady Pronghorns will host Saratoga and Encampment today.

Today in area volleyball, Rock Springs will host Riverton, Lyman will be a Big Piney, Mountain View at Pinedale, Lovell will be home against Lander and Kemmerer travels to Wind River.

