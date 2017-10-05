Lady Wolves Defeat Lady Tigers, Lyman Drops Close Match In Volleyball

The Annual “Serving Up a Curve” volleyball match between Rock Springs and Green River took place last night at Rock Springs High School. The Green River Wolves ended up victorious with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-17) win over the Lady Tigers.
The win boosts the Lady Wolves 4A West Conference mark to 4-2 (16-9 overall), while the Lady Tigers fall to 2-4 in conference play (5-19 overall).
Also last night, Cokeville defeated Lyman 3-2 (19-25, 22-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-10).
In today’s volleyball play: Pine Bluffs will be at Leyton, Nebraska, Kemmerer is at Big Piney and Rock Mountain is at Ten Sleep.
