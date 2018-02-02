Lady Wolves To Face Off Against Natrona County Tonight

The Green River Lady Wolves will face off with the Natrona County Fillies, tonight at 6 p.m. in Casper.

The Lady Wolves head into Casper carrying a four-game losing streak but hope to turn that around. The Lady Wolves are 6-9 overall and 0-3 in conference play.

Team Leaders

The Lady Wolves are led in scoring by sophomore Ashelynn Birch. Birch drops in 14.5 points per game and sits fifth in the 4A West Conference. Birch also leads the team and sits second in the conference in rebounds averaging 12.3 rebounds per game. Senior Andri Dewey is second on the team with 13.6 points per game and leads the team and conference in assists with 6.1 assists per game.

Tomorrows Matchup

The Lady Wolves will take on the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans (3-0, 10-4) at 1 p.m. at Kelly Walsh High School.