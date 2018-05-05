Latest

Lady Wolves Fall in Game Two After Loss to Kelly Walsh (Picture Essay)

May 5, 2018

The Green River Lady Wolves soccer team went 0-2 this weekend at home, as they fell 4-0 in game two against Kelly Walsh. View pictures from today’s game below:

Pregame Meeting

Michaelee Wisniewski passes the ball back up the field to a teammate 

Kylee Hosford fights to get the ball away from an opponent

 

Chezney Mamalis intercepts a pass

 

Halftime

 

Goalie Holly Hunt dives to make a save

 

Kelby Pope intercepts the ball and kicks it back upfield

 

Zoe Turner dribbles the ball up the field

 

Carly Kettering looks for a way around an opponent to take possession

 

