Lady Wolves Fall in Game Two After Loss to Kelly Walsh (Picture Essay)

May 5, 2018
The Green River Lady Wolves soccer team went 0-2 this weekend at home, as they fell 4-0 in game two against Kelly Walsh. View pictures from today’s game below:
Pregame Meeting
Michaelee Wisniewski passes the ball back up the field to a teammate
Kylee Hosford fights to get the ball away from an opponent
Chezney Mamalis intercepts a pass
Halftime
Goalie Holly Hunt dives to make a save
Kelby Pope intercepts the ball and kicks it back upfield
Zoe Turner dribbles the ball up the field
Carly Kettering looks for a way around an opponent to take possession
