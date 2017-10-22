Latest

Lady Wolves and Lady Tigers With Volleyball Wins On Saturday

October 22, 2017

Both the Rock Springs Lady Tigers and the Green River Lady Wolves pulled of 4A West Conference wins on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers rebounded from Friday’s 3-1 loss to Evanston (22-25, 25-23, 13-25, 16-25) to post a 3-0 win over Jackson (25-22, 25-15 and 25-22).  Rock Springs is now 3-7 in 4A West Conference play.

The Lady Wolves scored at 3-1 a hard fought win over Evanston (25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22).  On Friday Green River defeated Jackson 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-11).  The two wins up the Lady Wolves 4A West record to 6-4.

After Friday and Saturday play, Evanston is 5-5 in the 4A West.

Rock Springs, Green River and Evanston will all be competing in the 4A Regional Tournament at Casper Natrona High School beginning Friday.

 

