Lady Wolves Pull Off Win At Evanston

Last night the Green River Lady Wolves traveled to Evanston to take on the 4A fourth rated Lady Red Devils in a 4A West Conference match. The Lady Wolves were able to pull off the upset by scoring a 3-2 win (21-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-18, 15-12). The victory ups Green Rivers conference record to 2-2 (14-8 overall) while Evanston falls to 3-2 in conference play and 14-9 overall.
In other are volleyball from Thursday, Mountain View defeated Kemmerer 3-0 (25-14, 25-8, 25-20).
Today: Green River will host Jackson at 5:00 pm, Farson-Eden will host Cokeville, Lyman will be at Pinedale, Mountain View will host Star Valley, and Lovell will be at Rock Mountain.
Scores courtesy of WyoPreps.com.
