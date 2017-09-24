Lady Wolves Second In Bracket, Lady Tigers 0-2, Mt. View 1-1 Saturday At Casper Invitational

Based on Friday’s pool play results, in which the Green River Lady Wolves went 1-2 and Rock Spring Lady tigers went 0-3, both Sweetwater County teams ended up in the Silver Bracket of the Casper Invitational. Mountain View, which went 1-2 on Friday, also ended up playing in the Silver Bracket.

On Saturday Green River opened play with a 2-0 win over Lander (25-19, 25-16). Next, the Lady Wolves defeated Sheridan 2-1 (25-12, 23-25, 15-6) to put them into the Silver Bracket Championship match against Cheyenne Central where the Indians prevailed 2-1 (25-21, 13-25, 15-8).

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers started Saturday play with a 2-0 loss to Mountain View (25-18, 25-23) and then were eliminated from play with a 2-0 loss to Big Horn (25-21, 25-22).

After defeating Rock Springs, Mountain View lost to Cheyenne Central 2-0 (25-18, 25-12).

Other volleyball scores from area teams:

Evanston 3-0 over Jackson (25-18, 25-8, 25-8), Pinedale 3-2 over Kemmerer.

For complete Gold and Silver Bracket results from the Casper Invitational, visit WyoPreps.com