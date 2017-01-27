Lady Wolves Use Strong Second Half To Down Lady Tigers

The Green River Lady Wolves used a strong second half to down the Rock Springs Lady Tigers 55-40 Thursday night in Green River. The win ups Green Rivers 4A Conference record to 2-1, 8-4 overall, while the Lady Tigers fall to 1-2 in conference and 9-3 on the season.

Senior Mallory Seymore led the Lady Wolves in scoring with 13 points while the Lady Tigers were led by freshman Ky Buell with 13 points.

Both teams are idle until next Friday and Saturday night when they will host conference foes Casper Kelly Walsh and Casper Natrona.