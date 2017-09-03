Latest

Lady Wolves Win Bracket At Gillette Volleyball Tournament

September 3, 2017

The Green River Lady Wolves won the Bronze Bracket at the Gillette Invitational Volleyball Tournament that took place Friday and Saturday.

Green River defeated Wright 2-1 (25-19, 19-25, 25-16) in the championship match of the Bronze Bracket.  Earlier in Saturday play the Lady Wolves defeated Glenrock 2-1 (25-16, 21-25, 25-13) and Scottsbluff, Nebraska 2-0 (25-5, 25-16).

Bracket placement was based on Friday’s results in which Green River went 1-2, defeating Sundance while losing to Cheyenne East and Rapid City (SD) Stevens.

Scores courtesy of WyoPreps.com.

