Land Purchased To Establish Wyoming’s First VA National Cemetery

Washington, D.C.— The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today that it purchased 5.04 acres from Cheyenne to establish Wyoming’s first VA National Cemetery.

U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso and Representative Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., applauded the decision that would serve 22,000 veterans, their spouses and eligible family members. The land for this new cemetery is located at Tract 2, Hildreth Subdivision, Cheyenne which is near the USDA High Plains Grasslands Research Station.

“Our veterans have made great sacrifices for our country and it is important that we provide them with an honorable resting place,” Enzi said. “Wyoming is one of the few remaining states without a VA National Cemetery, and I have been supportive of this issues for a number of years. Finally Wyoming will have national cemetery for military families to honor their loved one’s courage and sacrifice for this country. Congrats to the Wyoming Veterans Commission for their relentless advocacy to accomplish this project.”

“Wyoming’s veterans have served our country with honor and distinction. Today’s announcement is welcome news to the families of veterans who are waiting to lay their loved ones to rest in Wyoming,” Barrasso said. “There is no greater honor we can bestow on our nation’s greatest servants. I hope future generations in Wyoming will be able to look upon the last resting place of our veterans and understand the price of freedom.”

“I applaud the hard work of the Wyoming Veterans Commission in ensuring Wyoming has a national veterans cemetery. There is no more sacred obligation than honoring the sacrifices of America’s veterans,” Cheney said. “Along with our state veterans cemetery, Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Casper, this national cemetery in Cheyenne will provide our veterans with an honorable resting place.”

More information can be found here.