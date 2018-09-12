Lander High School Rodeo Results: September 8 & 9

Several local High School Rodeo Athletes did well this past weekend in Lander. View results below:

Saturday, September 8, 2018

Bareback Riding

1. Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. 61

Barrel Racing

2. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 18.054

12. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 18.744

14. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 18.923

23. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. 19.302

Advertisement

Boys Cutting

No Local Contestants Competing

Breakaway Roping

2. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 2.630

6. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 3.200

12. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 5.340

Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. No Time

Bull Riding

3. Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. 58

Wyatt Phelps Pinedale, WY. No Score

Kaden Alcorn Big Piney, WY. No Score

Goat Tying

10. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 8.680

17. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 9.420

18. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 9.710

23. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 11.860

Pole Bending

2. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 21.928

12. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 22.845

13. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 23.295

25. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 27.751

Saddle Bronc Riding

No Local Contestants Competing

Steer Wrestling

No Local Contestants Competing

Team Roping

2. Shaylee Terry HD) McKinnon, WY. 8.220

2. Tanner Williams (HL) Manila, UT. 8.220

5. Coy Johnson (HD) Buffalo, WY. 13.690

5. Jade Espenscheid (HL) Big Piney, WY. 13.690

Ellie Bard (HD) Sheridan, WY. No Time

Chance Stevie (HL) Cora, WY. No Time

Katie Kendrick (HD) Mountain View, WY. No Time

Brenlee Logan (HL) Rock Springs, WY. No Time

Charles Condos (HD) Lyman, WY. No Time

Donald Quick (HL) Craig, CO. No Time

Kolby Bradley (HD) Big Piney, WY. No Time

Arye Espenscheid (HL) Big Piney, WY. No Time

Hailey Hardeman(HD) Wilson, WY. No Time

Carsten Hughes (HL) Manila, UT. No Time

Tie Down Roping

15. Kolby Bradley Big Piney, WY. 28.410

Tanner Williams Manila, UT. No Time

Arye Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. No Time

Advertisement

Bareback Riding

1. Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. 63

Barrel Racing

3. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 17.601

10. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 17.851

23. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 18.744

32. Aniya Teppo Farson, WY. 19.297

Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. No Time

Boys Cutting

No Local Contestants Competing

Breakaway Roping

3. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 2.440

8. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 3.450

17. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 5.240

Katie Kendrick Mountain View, WY. No Time

Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. No Time

Bull Riding

2. Wyatt Phelps Pinedale, WY. 69

Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. No Score

Kaden Alcorn Big Piney, WY. No Score

Goat Tying

13. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 8.932

16. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 9.038

24. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 12.285

27. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 14.262

Aniya Teppo Farson, WY. No Time



Pole Bending

10. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 22.046

11. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 22.058

23. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. 27.250

30. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 32.389

32. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 34.498

Saddle Bronc Riding

No Local Contestants Competing

Steer Wrestling

No Local Contestants Competing

Team Roping

4. Kolby Bradley (HD) Big Piney, WY. 12.530

4. Arye Espenscheid (HL) Big Piney, WY. 12.530

10. Hailey Hardeman(HD) Wilson, WY. 18.090

10. Carsten Hughes (HL) Manila, UT. 18.090

Charles Condos (HD) Lyman, WY. 19.660

Donald Quick (HL) Craig, CO. 19.660

Ellie Bard (HD) Sheridan, WY. 23.340

Chance Stevie (HL) Cora, WY. 23.340

Shaylee Terry (HD) McKinnon, WY. No Time

Tanner Williams (HL) Manila, UT. No Time

Coy Johnson (HD) Buffalo, WY. No Time

Jade Espenscheid (HL) Big Piney, WY. No Time

Katie Kendrick (HD) Mountain View, WY. No Time

Brenlee Logan (HL) Rock Springs, WY. No Time

Tie Down Roping

Arye Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. 22.890

Kolby Bradley Big Piney, WY. No Time

Tanner Williams Manila, UT. No Time