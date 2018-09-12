Lander High School Rodeo Results: September 8 & 9

Several local High School Rodeo Athletes did well this past weekend in Lander. View results below:
Saturday, September 8, 2018
Bareback Riding
1. Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. 61
Barrel Racing
2. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 18.054
12. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 18.744
14. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 18.923
23. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. 19.302
Boys Cutting
No Local Contestants Competing
Breakaway Roping
2. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 2.630
6. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 3.200
12. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 5.340
Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. No Time
Bull Riding
3. Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. 58
Wyatt Phelps Pinedale, WY. No Score
Kaden Alcorn Big Piney, WY. No Score
Goat Tying
10. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 8.680
17. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 9.420
18. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 9.710
23. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 11.860
Pole Bending
2. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 21.928
12. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 22.845
13. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 23.295
25. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 27.751
Saddle Bronc Riding
No Local Contestants Competing
Steer Wrestling
No Local Contestants Competing
Team Roping
2. Shaylee Terry HD) McKinnon, WY. 8.220
2. Tanner Williams (HL) Manila, UT. 8.220
5. Coy Johnson (HD) Buffalo, WY. 13.690
5. Jade Espenscheid (HL) Big Piney, WY. 13.690
Ellie Bard (HD) Sheridan, WY. No Time
Chance Stevie (HL) Cora, WY. No Time
Katie Kendrick (HD) Mountain View, WY. No Time
Brenlee Logan (HL) Rock Springs, WY. No Time
Charles Condos (HD) Lyman, WY. No Time
Donald Quick (HL) Craig, CO. No Time
Kolby Bradley (HD) Big Piney, WY. No Time
Arye Espenscheid (HL) Big Piney, WY. No Time
Hailey Hardeman(HD) Wilson, WY. No Time
Carsten Hughes (HL) Manila, UT. No Time
Tie Down Roping
15. Kolby Bradley Big Piney, WY. 28.410
Tanner Williams Manila, UT. No Time
Arye Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. No Time
Bareback Riding
1. Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. 63
Barrel Racing
3. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 17.601
10. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 17.851
23. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 18.744
32. Aniya Teppo Farson, WY. 19.297
Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. No Time
Boys Cutting
No Local Contestants Competing
Breakaway Roping
3. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 2.440
8. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 3.450
17. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 5.240
Katie Kendrick Mountain View, WY. No Time
Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. No Time
Bull Riding
2. Wyatt Phelps Pinedale, WY. 69
Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. No Score
Kaden Alcorn Big Piney, WY. No Score
Goat Tying
13. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 8.932
16. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 9.038
24. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 12.285
27. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 14.262
Aniya Teppo Farson, WY. No Time
Pole Bending
10. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 22.046
11. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 22.058
23. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. 27.250
30. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 32.389
32. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 34.498
Saddle Bronc Riding
No Local Contestants Competing
Steer Wrestling
No Local Contestants Competing
Team Roping
4. Kolby Bradley (HD) Big Piney, WY. 12.530
4. Arye Espenscheid (HL) Big Piney, WY. 12.530
10. Hailey Hardeman(HD) Wilson, WY. 18.090
10. Carsten Hughes (HL) Manila, UT. 18.090
Charles Condos (HD) Lyman, WY. 19.660
Donald Quick (HL) Craig, CO. 19.660
Ellie Bard (HD) Sheridan, WY. 23.340
Chance Stevie (HL) Cora, WY. 23.340
Shaylee Terry (HD) McKinnon, WY. No Time
Tanner Williams (HL) Manila, UT. No Time
Coy Johnson (HD) Buffalo, WY. No Time
Jade Espenscheid (HL) Big Piney, WY. No Time
Katie Kendrick (HD) Mountain View, WY. No Time
Brenlee Logan (HL) Rock Springs, WY. No Time
Tie Down Roping
Arye Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. 22.890
Kolby Bradley Big Piney, WY. No Time
Tanner Williams Manila, UT. No Time
