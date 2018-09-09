Laramie Downtown Mash Up Offers Music, Food, Fun For UW Students, Community

If you’re heading down to next Saturday’s Wyoming/Wofford football game you may want to head down a day early and partake in Laramie’s Downtown Mash Up. The event is hosted by the Laramie Main Street Alliance, UW and other sponsors.

Downtown Mash Up will take place from 7:00 -11:00 p.m. at the corner of Second and Custer streets. It’s a celebration of the university’s new marketing campaign, “The World Needs More Cowboys,” and an effort to connect UW students and visitors with the city’s downtown district.

Members of the UW cheer squad and pep band will be in attendance.

Music will be provided by three bands: The Woodpile and Franklin Good Boy, of Laramie; and Fat Stallion, of Fort Collins, Colo., whose founders were UW music majors.

In addition to the concert and street dance, a number of other activities are planned.