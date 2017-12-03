Larry Dankert (January 13, 1950 – November 28, 2017)

Larry Dankert, 67, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at the Mission at Castle Rock. A longtime resident of Green River and former longtime resident of Rock Springs, Mr. Dankert died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on January 13, 1950 in Rock Springs, the son of Jim and Lona Dankert.

Mr. Dankert attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1968 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

He worked in construction for many years as a heavy equipment operator.

His interests included NASCAR and Stock Car Racing.

Survivors include three sons Aaron Dankert of Wisconsin, Eric Dankert of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Richard Dankert and wife Rebecca of Sheridan, Wyoming; one daughter Brandi Rede of Las Cruces, New Mexico; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers James Dankert and Don Dankert, and nephew Michael Walsh.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M Monday December 4th, 2017 at Castle Rock Convalescent Center located at 1445 Uinta Dr. Green River WY.