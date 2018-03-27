LAST CALL: Young At Heart Seeks Cookie Recipes For Cookbook

The Young at Heart Center is seeking cookie recipes for a soon-to-be-released cookbook. Anyone is welcome to provide a cookie recipe for the book.

Recipes must be dropped off by March 30th to Young at Heart Center or emailed to youngatheartevents@gmail.com.

Those submitting recipes are asked to provide their name or the name of the person who created the recipe. People are allowed to submit as many recipes as they want along with recipes from family and friends.

Recipes will be included in a cookie cookbook which will be available for sale by the end of the summer. Cookbook presales are available to reserve a copy of the book.

In order to promote the cookbook, a cookie sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 30th and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 31st. Those who contribute recipes to the cookbook are encouraged to donate four dozen cookies for the sale, although it is not required.

The cookie cookbook will be sponsored the Wessick Foundation so there will be no cost of publication to Young at Heart Center. Proceeds will benefit Young at Heart.