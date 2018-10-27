Last Day To Apply For Preference Points October 31st

Hunters have until October 31st to purchase preference points for the 2019 hunt season. Preference points can be purchased online through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website or any Game and Fish office.

“Preference points can help better odds of drawing some species and hunt areas,” said Jennifer Doering, Game and Fish License Section Manager. “Drawing odds for all species and hunt areas are available on the game and fish website.”

Hunters must purchase a preference point for a species for two consecutive years to maintain their totals. Otherwise, they will lose all points accumulated for that species. Preference points can only be used to apply for full price licenses.

Hunters can see preference prices and can check current point totals online. Totals for 2019 will be updated in late November.