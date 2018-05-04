Last Saturday’s YWCA Run/Walk With The Badges Results

Over 100 runners and walkers participated in last Saturday’s “Run with the Badges” 5K/10K. The Center for Families and Children, a program of YWCA, held the event which was sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming and in partnership with Rock Springs Police Department, Green River Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol Association, Green River SWAT, and Sweetwater County Fire Association.

The primary goal of the event is to bring awareness of sexual assault and domestic violence as well as show support to victims.

“We are very appreciative of the support our community and partners provide to the organization and for victims of violence,” stated Lauren Schoenfeld, YWCA Executive Director.

Top 10 in the 5K Run:

Kaden Gailey – 20:58, Ali Piaia – 24:47, Kevin Macy – 26:53, Holly Blau – 27:01, Dwane Pacheco – 27:31, Jacob Bullock – 27:32, Starla Latham – 27:51, Josie Ibarra – 27:54, Bridget Kramer – 28:15, Derek Cutler – 28:27

Top 10 in the 10K Run:

Hector Ortega – 38:45, Ryan Giles – 39:46, Kolin McIrvin – 40:24, Kyle Maziarski – 42:12, Adam Harlow – 44:37, Jennifer Drinkle – 49:07, Kristin Giles – 50:25, Dawn Piaia – 51:22, Taylor Hanssen – 51:32, Danielle Kruske – 52:56

The Center for Families and Children is located at 2620 Commercial Way, Suite 5 in Rock Springs and provides advocacy, support and referral to victims of all forms of family violence. They offer a 24-Crisis Line for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, child abuse, child sexual assault, elder abuse and/or human trafficking at 307-352-1030. The servic is free and confidential.

The Center for Families and Children is a United Way Community Partner and is funded in part by State of Wyoming, Office of Attorney General, and Division of Victims Services.