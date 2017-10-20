The Last Week Of The High School Football Regular Season Begins Tonight

The final week of the high school football regular season starts up tonight with many area teams fighting for playoff spots or playoff seedings.

Locally, the Green River Wolves (4-1, 6-1), rated number three in the latest WyoPreps 3A poll, will play host to top rated Star Valley (5-0, 7-0) at Wolves Stadium. Not only is the 3A West Conference Championship on the line, but also home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Game time is 7:00 pm.

In 4A play, The Rock Springs Tigers (4-4) travel to second rated Casper Natrona (7-1). Both teams are in next week’s playoffs. Game time is 6:00 pm and can be heard beginning at 5:40 pm on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK or streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

In 2A play, second rated Mountain View (5-0, 6-1) travels to number five Greybull (3-2, 4-3) for a 7:00 pm game. Number three Big Piney (4-1, 5-2) is at Lyman (2-3, 3-4) at 2:00 pm and Kemmerer (0-5, 1-6) will host Thermopolis (2-2, 3-4) at 7:00 pm.

Pinedale (2-2, 2-5) will host Worland (3-3, 3-4) in an inter-class game at 7:00 pm

Saturday In the 6 – Man football, number two Farson-Eden (6-0, 7-0) will be at #4 Little Snake River (5-1, 6-1) with kickoff at 1:00 pm.