Lastest WyoPreps.com Volleyball Poll

The latest WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Volleyball Poll has been released and many area teams are showing up in the rankings

In the 4A Poll, Green River is rated number six this week. Laramie is in the top spot followed by Casper Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne East, Gillette’s Thunder Basin and Evanston.

In 3A, Lyman holds on to their number four ranking this week. Rawlins is again in the top spot with Douglas and Cody number two and three. Mountain View is number seven and Pinedale rated number nine this week.

In the 2A Poll, Pine Bluffs and Big Piney are in the top five at numbers four and five. Sundance leads the poll. Kemmerer is number six this week.

And in the 1A Poll, Farson-Eden holds on the number four spot. Cokeville is number one with Little Snake River and Encampment numbers three and four.

For a complete voting breakdown of this week’s poll, visit www.WyoPreps.com.