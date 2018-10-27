Late Goal Propels Cowgirls To Win And Share Of MWC Conference Title

Laramie, WY – A goal in the 76th minute by freshman Adalyn Vergara notched a 1-0 victory by the Wyoming soccer team (12-3-4 overall, 7-2-2 MW) over the Colorado State Rams (6-9-4 overall, 3-6-2 MW) on Friday afternoon.

The 12 wins ties the most in school history and the seven league wins is second most in school history. With the victory, the Cowgirls earned a share of the 2018 Mountain West Title. It’s the first time in school history that UW soccer has been a part of a league title. It will be determined later tonight on what seed the Cowgirls will be in the tournament next week.

“This is really special being Wyoming Soccer’s first championship ever,” head coach Pete Cuadrado. “This is a testament to how close our team is on and off the field. We are grateful, but we still have goals to achieve next week in San Jose.”

With the wind being a factor in the first half, the game was a back and forth affair. The first twenty minutes were end to end but neither team was able to come up with a shot. Finally, the Cowgirls registered one with 21:39 minutes shown on the clock. UW maintained pressure for the remainder of the period and ended the half with a shot advantage of 5-2 over the visiting Rams.

The Cowgirls continued to push the pace out of the break with the wind now at their backs applying constant pressure on the Rams. Wyoming would earn more chances on goal and held most of the possession in the Colorado State half of the field. Even with the large amount of opportunities in second half the Cowgirls struggled to find a breakthrough goal that would help them secure the win over their rivals. The best chance came in the 72nd minute when Summer Taube forced an acrobatic save from Rams goalkeeper Hunter Peifer at point blank range.

That shot sparked a larger number of quality chances from the Cowgirls as they continually earned corners. The Cowgirls finally got a breakthrough in the 76th minute when a corner came in from the right side from senior Jessie Gentle. The ball bounced around off multiple heads and fell to the foot of Vergara who hit into the back of the net from 10 yards out. The goal was Vergara’s third of the season.

The Cowgirls will head to San Jose for the Mountain West Women’s Soccer Tournament. Wyoming is assured of a bye and will begin play on Thursday in San Jose, Calif.