Latest High School Football Poll Released.

The latest WyoPreps.com High School Football Poll is out. In the 4A rankings, after last Friday’s win over Casper Kelly Walsh, the Rock Springs Tigers are back in the poll at number five. Casper Natrona is still on top of the 4A poll with Thunder Basin number two, Cheyenne East number three and Sheridan number four.

In the 3A rankings, Green River did not receive any votes in this week’s poll. Cody is still number one followed by Torrington, Evanston, Star Valley and Jackson.

Mountain View holds on to the number three slot in the 2A poll with Kemmerer entering this week’s poll at number five. Glenrock is again rated number one with Buffalo number two.

In the 6-Man rankings, after scoring 92 points last Friday, Farson-Eden holds on to the number one position receiving all of the voting panels first place votes.

For a complete voter breakdown of this week’s poll, visit WyoPreps.com.