Latest High School Football Poll Released

The latest WyoPreps.com High School Football Poll is out and features many local teams.

In 4A, Casper Natrona is the new number one team after defeating last week’s top team Sheridan. The rest of the top five is Thunder Basin, Sheridan, Cheyenne East and Casper Kelly Walsh. Coming off last week’s first win of the season, the Rock Springs Tigers did not receive any votes in this week’s 4A poll.

In the 3A poll, after last Friday first loss of the season, the Green River Wolves fall to number seven in this week’s poll. Cody is still number one with Torrington moving up to number two.

Mountain View remains number three in the 2A poll behind number one Glenrock and second rated Buffalo. Kemmerer is number seven with Pinedale number eight.

In the 6-Man rankings, the Farson-Eden Pronghorns hold on to the number one slot.

For a complete voting breakdown of all Wyoming high school football polls, go to WyoPreps.com.