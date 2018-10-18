Latest WyoPrep.com Volleyball Poll Plus Tigers/Wolves “Servin’ Up A Cure” Match Tonight

The latest WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Volleyball Poll is out. In the 4A rankings, Casper Kelly Walsh continues as the unanimous number one team followed by Thunder Basin and Star Valley. Neither Rock Springs or Green River received votes this week.

Tonight the Lady Wolves and Lady Tigers volleyball teams will meet in the Annual “Servin’ Up A Cure” match and fundraiser for breast cancer research.

Prior to the match, eight breast cancer survivors will be honored. Match time is 6:00 p.m. at Green River High School.

In the 3A volleyball poll, Lyman holds down the number one spot again this week with Mountain View number four. Farson-Eden is once again number three in the 1A poll.

To see the complete poll and vote breakdown, go to WyoPreps.com.