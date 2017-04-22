Lavanetta (Neta) Forbes Waters (November 13, 1938 – April 17, 2017)

Lavanetta (Neta) Forbes Waters, 78, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Monday, April 17, 2017 at the University of Utah Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Mrs. Waters had been in ill health the past three months.

She was born on November 13, 1938 in Rock Springs, the daughter of Jackson R. and Kathryn “Katie” Medill Forbes.

Mrs. Waters attended school in Rock Springs and was a 1957 graduate of the Rock Spirngs High School. She went on to college and obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics from the University of Wyoming. She also attended Nichols State University and Colorado State University..

She married Russel Dean Waters in San Francisco, California on September 20, 1960 and he preceded her in death on July 23, 2006 when he passed away in Laramie.

Mrs. Waters was a retired Math Teacher and worked for School District #1 from 1964 until 1993, returning as a para-professional and substitute until 2011, when she fully retired.

She was a member of the United Congregational Church, fifty year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and Kappa Kappa Iota education sorority.

Mrs. Waters was a voting judge for Sweetwater County for decades.

Survivors include four sons Timothy Waters and wife Julie, Jackson Waters and husband Brad Russell and Dale Waters all of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Terry Waters and wife Stacy from Green River, Wyoming; one brother-in-law Mike Willmore of Rock Springs; one sister-in-law Sharon Yovich and husband Joseph (Geego) of Laramie, Wyoming; Several cousins, nieces and nephews, four grandchildren Timothy Waters, Chelsea Waters, Austin Waters and Tyler Waters; three great grandchildren Camilla, Abigail, and Vivienne Waters; her dogs Rusty & Sasha.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. The Waters family will be receiving guests at the home of Shawna Willmore, 402 P Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 25, 2017 held at 11:00 AM at the First Congregational Church – United Church of Christ, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

The family of Neta Waters respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to

“Neta Waters Memorial Fund”, c/o Shawna Willmore at 402 P Street, 82901, or at either RSNB branch.

