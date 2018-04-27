Law Enforcement Agencies celebrate World Wish Day with Make-A-Wish Wyoming

Wyoming – Local and statewide law enforcement agencies are helping Make-A-Wish® Wyoming celebrate World Wish Day on April 29, 2018.

In 1980, 7-year-old Chris Greicius, a young boy battling leukemia, dreamed of being a police officer. A group of police officers and law enforcement agencies made it their responsibility to ensure that Chris’ wish became a reality, and on April 29, 1980,Chris became Arizona’s first and only honorary Department of Public Safety officer.

Chris’ wish was the beginning of the Make-A-Wish organization as we know it today, and the first of more than 350,000 wishes to be granted worldwide. Annually, Make-A-Wish chapters celebrate his wish on April 29th as World Wish Day.

In celebration of World Wish Day this year on April 29, 2018, Make-A-Wish Wyoming is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state in remembrance of Chris and the more than 560 wishes that have since been granted to Wyoming children with critical illnesses. Participating law enforcement agencies are displaying “Make-A-Wish Supporter” decals on active duty vehicles during World Wish Day. For each participating police department, there is a wish child present in the corresponding community.

Participating departments and communities include: Cheyenne, Casper, Green River, Rock Springs, Douglas, Sheridan, Hanna, Pinedale, Lyman, Riverton

In addition to inviting the participation of local law enforcement, Make-A-Wish Wyoming is inviting the community to become a part of granting wishes. There are five ways that a community can grant a wish: refer a child, participate in a Make-A-Wish Wyoming event, host a fundraiser, become a volunteer or share our mission with a friend.

On World Wish Day, as Make-A-Wish Wyoming celebrates the first wish ever granted, you can help ensure that wishes like Chris’ continue to come true. For more information on how to make an impact, visit:

